What are the Electoral Attitudes in Bulgaria Before the Start of the European Election Campaign?

A week before launching the election campaign, two sociological agencies published forecasts of electoral attitudes.

''Trend''

The study of the Trend Research Center was conducted between 5 and 12 April among 1008 people.

The chart compares electoral attitudes in March and April. This month's data reported a practical parity between the two major GERB and BSP parties, with a minimal lead of the Socialists.

The third position is the Movement for Rights and Freedoms with 12.7%. The largest share of the United Patriots' electorate is winning VMRO ( Bulgarian National Movement) with 5.5%.

According to forecasts, Democratic Bulgaria also retains chances for representation in the EP, but the study does not report a growth trend in the support compared to March.

38% of Bulgarians or just over 2 million declare that they will vote.

"Gallup International"



Research made by the Gallup International sociological agency was conducted between 5 and 11 April among 1015 people.



According to the forecasts, the positions of the two largest parties are equal, with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has more advantageous position so far.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms remains the third with 11.1%. Following them, near the 5,88% barrier for joining the European Parliament are VMRO, followed by Democratic Bulgaria. In this study, the following positions are for "Will" (''Volya'') and "ATAKA".

Those who say they will definitely vote are 34%.