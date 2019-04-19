Liliana Pavlova: The Key to What Europe We Want is in the Hands of Young People

Lilyana Pavlova called for young people to be active in the dialogue for the future of Europe, reported NOVA TV.



"By exercising their right to vote, citizens will make their choices about what Europe they want, and the key is mostly in the hands of young people. I am convinced, pro-European person, but we must not take Europe for granted. It is up to us, in what Europe we will live, how we will change it, and how we will build on European integration and values. Europe is at the crossroad and the upcoming elections for the European Parliament are extremely important. "

This was said by the MP and candidate for the European Parliament from the list of GERB and Union of Democratic Forces, Lilyana Pavlova. She took part in the public discussion on "Visions for EU Reform", organized by the Union of European Federalists and the European Youth Movement with the support of the EP Bureau in Bulgaria.

Liliana Pavlova urged young people in Bulgaria to vote in the upcoming elections and to be active in the dialogue on the future of Europe, as this is their future.

She also commented on the hot topic for the EU - Brexit. "Given the international challenges and Britain's retreat, the question of keeping Europe united is the highest on the agenda," Pavlova said.

She also stressed the strong pro-European orientation of the GERB and UDF and noted: "We are for a united Europe that is even closer to the citizens. We know that European citizens expect us to change Europe in the direction of less bureaucracy, but at the same time make it more secure, reliable, prosperous and competitive, resolving timely and adequate citizens' problems. "