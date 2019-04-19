With Money From Europe: Free Wi-Fi Network in 113 Municipalities in Bulgaria Will be Build

Each of the municipalities will receive 15,000 euros, reported NOVA TV.



Free high-speed internet connection will be build on the territory of 113 Bulgarian municipalities. They will receive € 15,000 within the WiFi4EU campaign.

One of the municipalities that will benefit from the service is Sapareva Banya. On Friday, Bulgarian EU Commissioner Maria Gabriel handed over the voucher to the mayor of the city. The municipality will decide in which areas to build the network. It is expected to work in early June.

And according to Gabriel, the availability of the internet will give more visibility to Bulgaria's cultural heritage and beautiful scenery.

"I believe that today we fill the word ''connectivity" with a specific benefit to people - young people continue to use the Internet for access to culture, knowledge, information, enabling our elderly people to have contact with their children and grandchildren'', commented the EU commissioner.