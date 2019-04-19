Ministry of Interior: Telephone Fraudsters Earn BGN 8-10 million Per Year
The prime minister Boyko Borissov called for urgent measures, reported Nova TV.
Between BGN 8 and 10 million per year wins the so-called '' Allo mafia''. The data were submitted by the Ministry of Interior at a meeting attended by the Chief Prosecutor and the Prime Minister.
Borissov announced that the state should seriously address the problem in order not to become elderly victims of telephone fraudsters.
"Practice shows that a systematic approach is needed. In addition to arrests, efforts must also be made to prevent, "said Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov.
