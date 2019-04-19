Heat Companies in Bulgaria Want an Increase in the Price of Heating by Up to 108%

Heat companies are considering price jump to happen in July, 2019, reported NOVA TV.

Heat companies are considering price jump to happen in July, 2019, reported NOVA TV. 


A higher heating prices from July 1 want the district heating companies throughout the country. Some of them even insist on a double jump. 

The biggest increase - by 108% - has been requested by "Toplofikatsia Gabrovo", which works on coal.

The heating companies in Ruse, Pernik and Sliven also work with such raw materials. In Veliko Tarnovo the insistence is almost for 89 per cent more expensive heating.

Toplofikatsia Vratza has wished to increase by about a quarter. The smallest difference is claimed by Toplofikacia Sofia - 3% higher than the current heating price.

How much will cost the heat  depends on the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, which has to decide by the end of June.

The final prices are also related to the price of natural gas that will be set for the next months.

