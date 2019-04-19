After Five Unexcused School Absences Social Benefits Suspended for a Year Decides Bulgarian Parliament

The Parliament has adopted final amendments to the Social Assistance Act, which amends the Family Child Benefits Act, Focus News Agency reports. With the changes social benefit payments are linked with regular attendance of the compulsory forms of school and pre-school education. Thus, after 3 days of absence from a compulsory pre-school group in a month or 5 unexcused absences from school, the social benefits will be suspended for a period of one year. Acceptable reasons for absence include illness verified by a medical professional’s note or participation in an event verified by a document from the respective sports or performing arts club.

"We want the money that the state provides as support for children and their education to be used for the children and their needs. And when we have a proof that the parents are irresponsible, we will transfer that money to schools and kindergartens to guarantee children's rights," GERB MP Milena Damyanova said during the debates on the proposal.