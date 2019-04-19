After Five Unexcused School Absences Social Benefits Suspended for a Year Decides Bulgarian Parliament

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 19, 2019, Friday // 15:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: After Five Unexcused School Absences Social Benefits Suspended for a Year Decides Bulgarian Parliament

The Parliament has adopted final amendments to the Social Assistance Act, which amends the Family Child Benefits Act, Focus News Agency reports. With the changes social benefit payments are linked with regular attendance of the compulsory forms of school and pre-school education. Thus, after 3 days of absence from a compulsory pre-school group in a month or 5 unexcused absences from school, the social benefits will be suspended for a period of one year. Acceptable reasons for absence include illness verified by a medical professional’s note or participation in an event verified by a document from the respective sports or performing arts club.
"We want the money that the state provides as support for children and their education to be used for the children and their needs. And when we have a proof that the parents are irresponsible, we will transfer that money to schools and kindergartens to guarantee children's rights," GERB MP Milena Damyanova said during the debates on the proposal.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria