Expert: Electricity Prices will Increase by 15% if KEVR Approves CEZ Proposal

An average of 15 percent will increase household electricity prices if the energy regulator approves CEZ's proposal to increase the cost of electricity. The opinion expressed to Darik the energy expert and member of the strategic council to President Elenko Bozhkov.



The electricity for companies that consume electricity at regulated prices will also appreciate, Bozhkov also said.

CEZ has proposed an increase in the price of electricity during the day by 3.5 percent, but in practice because of the idea of ​​a night price increase of nearly 68 percent, the energy appreciation will be dramatic, according to the energy expert. He refuted CEZ's allegations that the electricity price for small businesses that still consume energy at prices set by the energy regulator will drop as they propose.



"Indeed, it appears that the weighted average price of these companies, ie. the combination of daily and night rates comes as a 5% increase, "Bozhkov said.

According to him, companies using two-tariff electricity meters will also pay a higher electricity price by 3 percent because of the increase of their electricity at night according to ČEZ's proposal of 31 percent. Bozhkov suggests that the idea of ​​raising the night's current for the household also has another goal: "It is done to increase the average price to get into the citizen's pocket and the other goal in my opinion, which is not so obvious but is looking for effect, that is, to present in a better light what CEZ has to collect from citizens in front of the new buyer. "



The ultimate decision for the cost of household electricity and small businesses on a regulated market will be made by the energy regulator.