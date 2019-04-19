Projects of over 4,600 Bulgarian Households under the Gasification Program have been Implemented

The interest in the free of charge DESIREE GAS project is high, with the applications submitted to date in the whole country totaling 6,753, Energy Minister Temenujka Petkova announced in response to a request from MPs under today's parliamentary scrutiny. The projects of 4,637 households are completely finished, she added.

Specifically, for the district of Blagoevgrad, Minister Petkova said that 117 people have declared interest, of which 72 households already use natural gas and the others are in the process of being implemented.

Estimated cost of the DESIREE GAS housing project, which amounts to 20% to 30% of the cost of the DDC and covers 100% of the accession price. Thus, owners receive over 30% of all gasification costs, with most beneficiaries currently reaching the maximum grant amount of € 1,200. These and other favorable changes have been in force since the summer of 2018 and are the result of the renegotiation of the conditions with the Kozloduy International Fund and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The DESIREE GAS program is open from June 2016 and the eligible beneficiaries are all owners - natural persons wishing to switch from wood, coal, electricity or natural gas to natural gas. The deadline for submitting applications for gasification is until June 2020. Minister Petkova stressed that if there is interest and exhaustion of the financial resource there is an opportunity to provide additional funds.

The Desire program is funded by the Kozloduy International Fund, administered by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and implemented by the Ministry of Energy.



Through the program, citizens can get a grant to gasify their home, with a total of € 10 million, which will be enough to gasify about 10,000 households.