"Sofia Airport" Metro Station is Closed Due to Forgotten Luggage
Due to forgotten luggage at Sofia Airport Metro Station, the metro trains will move to the ''Iskarsko shose'' metro station.
Specialized teams are on site, announced Sofia Municipality, quoted by NOVA TV.
