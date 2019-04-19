Over 20,000 People in Bulgaria Did Not Receive Regularly Their Salaries in 2018

Over 20,000 people did not receive their salaries regularly in 2018, often it is not just a delay. Moreover, people are working also a job without signing a contract.

The established cases are for over 2500 people - mostly in the restaurant and construction business. The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (KNSB/CITUB) also pointed out over 1000 cases of non-observance of compulsory holidays.

Workers and employees in trade unions have the opportunity to associate. That is оn what insist CITUB.

The union says that this is an internationally recognized right, but it is not guaranteed in our country.