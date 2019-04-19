Bulgarian PM Borisov: There are Record Amounts of Detained Heroin, Marijuana, Cocaine and Synthetic Drugs

Record quantities of detained heroin, marijuana, cocaine and synthetic drugs are reported, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced during a National meeting of the MoI leadership. Smuggling cigarettes is known to have dropped below 5%, he added.

"We continue to work. Many colleagues worked well, "said the prime minister. According to him, the quantities of drug retained are the most worthy answer to statements about the work of the services. "The facts and quantities of detained drugs are present," the prime minister stressed. "I want to tell the media that this time, our old weakness hastened to boast, its colleagues have already overcome it," said Boyko Borisov.

On the occasion of the broken phone fraud group in Romania and Bulgaria, the prime minister said: "We are not just working with mules but with the whole criminal scheme. I hope they can take possession and property of these people to compensate victims, I do not know if the law allows it. " "It is heartbreaking to see how elderly people lose their savings," Borisov added.

"There is much talk about the Smolyan murder, it is very much said that it looks like this movie" The Devil's Throat. "I am glad that my colleagues worked quickly and found the perpetrators," the prime minister said on the case of a man's body found outside Smolyan.

Borisov also mentioned a murder in Troyan. "I allow my colleagues from Lovech to tell the media about the murder of 2017 - a brutal murder, a raped and decapitated woman. Person has been detained, there are confessions," the prime minister revealed.

"I congratulate the colleagues from the SDR for the quick reaction yesterday, and they quickly caught the murderer from Mladost." The murder of Lovech coincided with the one from Rousse, Borisov said.

At the national meeting, besides Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov, Minister of Interior Mladen Marinov, Deputy Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev, Director of the National Police Directorate, Commissioner Hristo Terziiski, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Chief Commissioner Ivaylo Ivanov, Director of the Customs Agency Georgi Kostov, DANS Chairman Dimitar Georgiev.

The recurrent practice of telephone fraud and the amount of damage and the fact that victims are the most vulnerable groups shows us that, besides arrests and systemic operations, efforts have also to be made to prevent, said Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov in connection with the breakdown the largest telephone fraud group on the territory of Bulgaria and Romania.

"There is a need for a systematic approach," he said, adding that the operation in Bulgaria and Romania was used.

Sotir Tsatsarov explained that videos have been made to prevent phone fraud, which will be broadcast on several televisions. He urged all media they wanted to join by broadcasting them.

Earlier, the state prosecution announced that the prosecutor's office, together with the Interior Ministry, is launching an information campaign to prevent phone fraud, whose victims are usually the most vulnerable populations.

Within the framework of the campaign, information videos have been produced, using actual TV footage on this subject. The videos (each of 30 seconds and 50 seconds) are free for all media who decide to join the campaign and are on the Prosecutor's website.