Bulgaria is Applying for the Seat of the European Labor Authority

The government has approved the intention to nominate the Republic of Bulgaria as the seat of the European Labor Authority, the government's press service announced.

The discussions on the creation of the new structure began in March 2018 during the Bulgarian European Presidency.

The Authority will support EU Member States in cooperation, information exchange, coordinated and joint inspections, mediation, cooperation in the event of cross-border disturbances in the functioning of the labor market. The creation of the new structure will help to guarantee the rights of workers and citizens to equal treatment and equal access to employment and social protection opportunities in cross-border situations. Through its activity, the institution will provide transparency for businesses in terms of local labor standards throughout the internal market, the Council of Ministers reported.

The new structure is expected to start operations by the end of 2019.

About a year and a half ago, Bulgaria ran for the seat of the European Medicines Agency, but the candidacy failed.

