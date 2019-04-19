Grigor Dimitrov Stumbled Again in Nadal

Grigor Dimitrov once again failed to overcome the Spanish Rafael Nadal and recorded the twelfth loss against the World No. 2 in the Monte Carlo tournament. The 11-time champion in the Monaco won 4 6, 1:6 in 94 minutes and goes to the quarterfinals.

So Dimitrov dropped into the third round of the Masters 1000 series tennis tournament, repeating the last year when they met in Monte Carlo but in the semifinals.

The loss of the Bulgarian tennis player means a loss of 270 points from his asset and sends him from the current 28th place in the world rankings outside the top 40, probably in 42nd place.

Dimitrov lost the first six games in the match and in the second game he had to save two break points in a row, which he did with the aggressive game and mistakes of Nadal. Defending the title Nadal adjusted faster to the gusts of the wind and made a break for 3:1. He reigned again with 40:15 after a double mistake of the chaos. Grigor saved one game with his first ace, but in the second he made a backhand on the outright. At 4:5, the 27-year-old Bulgarian was serving to stay in the set. Nadal got to setball and managed to win the part after the wind changed the trajectory of the ball and he hit her with the frame. The set continued for 56 minutes.

Grisha allowed a 0:2 break after a ball in the off. He also scored a break in the fourth game but managed to win it for 1: 3. Nadal beat again for 5:1 and then served as a place in the quarterfinals.

Next week, the Bulgarian will play with the Wild Card at the ATP 500 Tournament in Barcelona.