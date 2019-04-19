Iran and Bulgaria are Negotiating for Direct Flights Sofia - Tehran

The Bulgarian and Iranian aviation authorities will negotiate an amendment to the current air transport agreement and the future direct line between the two countries. This was announced by the Ministry of Transport as a result of the meeting of the Bulgarian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission. On both sides, there was an interest in resuming international passenger transport between them.

Because of the restoration of US sanctions against Iran, which also complied with western countries, Western European airlines ceased their flights to Tehran in the autumn of 2018.

The head of the Iranian delegation and Minister of Road and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said at the closing session that the creation of an air bridge would help trade relations, tourism and the acceleration of investment opportunities.

Ataka leader Volen Siderov spoke of direct flights with Iran during his visit to Tehran just a year ago. In March 2018, after a 27-year interruption, Tehran-Belgrade flights were restored.

Memorandum of cooperation in the economy were signed at the meeting; accreditation, ports and maritime transport, meteorology, post offices as well as interaction between the chambers of commerce of both countries.

Within six months, the final expert meeting will be held to conclude the draft agreement on the international transport and transit corridor Gulf of Persia - Black Sea, Zhelyazkov announced, the press center said.