Bulgarian Tobacco Growers Received over BGN 80 Million

State Fund Agriculture (SFA) transferred over BGN 80 million (80,038,268 leva) subsidies to 41,116 farmers under the Transitional National Tobacco Support Scheme, decoupled from production. This was announced by the SFA.



The funds under the scheme are laid down in the State Budget Act for 2019 and are approved by the Management Board of SF "Agriculture".



Assistance under the transitional national tobacco aid schemes is carried out in accordance with the provisions of Ordinance 3 on the terms and procedure for the implementation of the direct payment schemes.



Entitlement to support is granted to farmers who have grown tobacco during at least one of the years included in the reference period 2007-2009.



Their production should be purchased and disposed of in accordance with the Law on Tobacco and Tobacco Products.