Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Truck Traffic at Exit through Ruse Checkpoint
There is heavy truck traffic from Bulgaria on the Danube Bridge Ruse checkpoint, Border Police said this morning. Traffic flow through all other border checkpoints in the country is normal. Traffic data was reported as of 6 am.
