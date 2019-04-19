22 New Natural Gas Buses in Sofia

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 19, 2019, Friday // 10:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 22 New Natural Gas Buses in Sofia

We will be launching 22 new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses in a matter of days, Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova told bTV. “Next week we have to start the single tests of the metro trains, so that in the autumn we can launch the first section of the third underground line," Fandakova said. She also said that by the end of May the city will receive 60 articulated buses, and another 23 new trams are also expected.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria