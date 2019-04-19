22 New Natural Gas Buses in Sofia
We will be launching 22 new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses in a matter of days, Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova told bTV. “Next week we have to start the single tests of the metro trains, so that in the autumn we can launch the first section of the third underground line," Fandakova said. She also said that by the end of May the city will receive 60 articulated buses, and another 23 new trams are also expected.
