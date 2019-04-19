Variable Clouds to Sunny Spells over most of Bulgaria this Morning

Today will start with variable cloud over most of the country, often giving way to sunshine. A cloudy afternoon with rain showers, chiefly in East Bulgaria and the mountainous regions. Light to moderate wind from north-northwest. Maximum temperatures in the range of 14°C to 19°C. Air pressure exceeds the average for the month but will decrease a little in the afternoon. This is the weather forecast for today as reported to Focus News Agency by meteorologist Boryana Markova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.