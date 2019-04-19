Bulgarian Police Arrested 30 People in an Operation Against Telephone Fraudsters
In a specialised operation in the town of Gorna Oryahovitsa on 18th of April, the authorities broke up the biggest telephone fraud scheme in Bulgaria, Bulgaria’s deputy chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev said, reports BNT.
A total of 30 people have been detained, 25 of them in Romania. The boss of the crime group is among the arrested.
The money taken from the people that have fallen victims to the telephone fraudsters amount to more than 2 million BGN.
The investigation against the group began in 2017. Later, the police and prosecutors in Romania also joined the investigation.
