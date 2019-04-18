Amazon Closes its Online Shopping Platform in China

The global online e-commerce store admits that support for third-country traders in the mainland of the world's second-largest economy will be halted, reported Econ.bg

In view of the pressure from competitors, Amazon.com Inc. said on Thursday that it is planned "operational corrections" in China to "focus more on cross-border sales."

The global online e-commerce store admits that support for third-country traders in the mainland of the world's second-largest economy will be halted. The online Amazon.cn platform in China will continue to operate until July 18, the company's announcement says.

The ecommerce giant will shutter its domestic marketplace which allowed shoppers to buy from local sellers on its site.

Chinese shoppers however will still be able to order products from Amazon's global store once its local store closes in July and the company will continue to operate its cloud business in China.

Amazon's decision is due to the fact that the Chinese online shopping market is dominated by local giants such as JD.com Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.