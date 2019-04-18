Cannes Film Festival: 2019 Lineup

The festival announced its lineup on Thursday, with a slate that includes four female directors in competition for the Palme d’Or prize.

The Dead Do not Die zombie movie will open the racing program. It is the work of American independent director Jim Jarmusch, who in 1984 received the Golden Palm Prize.

It's a comedy with a huge ensemble cast that includes Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, Tom Waits, Rosie Perez, Danny Glover, Iggy Pop and Selena Gomez.

Cannes will also host the world premiere of the biopic Rocketman, with Taron Egerton starring as Elton John.

Other films in competition include festival regulars Ken Loach (Sorry We Missed You), Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (The Young Ahmed) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).