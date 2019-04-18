President Rumen Radev Speaks with the Vice President of the National Committee of the People's Political Consultative Council, Zhang Qingli

"We are impressed by China's achievements in economic development, overcoming poverty, enhancing the welfare of large sections of the population, improving environmental and pollution control measures, and enhancing the role of innovation."



This was stated by President Rumen Radev, who today during the talks with the Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the People's Political Consultative Council, Zhang Qingli.

His visit coincided with the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and the People's Republic of China, the press service of the head of state has said.



Between Bulgaria and China there are excellent political relations based on traditional friendship, mutual trust and respect, it was the common vision of the two at the meeting.



President Rumen Radev reminded that during the visit of the Prime Minister of the People's Republic of China to Bulgaria on July 6 last year, the two united around the idea in Sofia to establish a center for the study of the compatibility of European and Chinese norms.

Its aim is to coordinate future projects in areas of mutual interest between the EU and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as to identify the optimal ways to realize Chinese investments in the region in line with EU rules and principles.



"We will work on all joint initiatives to stimulate practical cooperation in the different spheres," said Zhang Qingli.



For his part, President Radev has pointed out that the implementation of such a comprehensive approach in bilateral relations will lead to deepening of the trade and economic cooperation and increase of the Chinese investments in our country.



In the course of the discussion, the cooperation in the fields of education, culture and agriculture was also discussed.

"A direct flight between Sofia and Beijing would help boost the tourist exchange and the connectivity between our friendly nations," Rumen Radev pointed out.



During the meeting, President Radev renewed his invitation to the President of the People's Republic of China, to visit Bulgaria at a convenient time.