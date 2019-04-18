The Increase in Electricity Will be Within the Inflation Rate of 3.6%,

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission will not allow a drastic increase in electricity, assured the head of the regulator Ivan Ivanov. He predicts that the 1 July increase will be within inflation - about 3.6%.

Yesterday, energy companies have requested an increase ranging from 2% for the day to over 50% of the night.



According to the announced proposals from yesterday for new electricity prices, the most drastic demand for CEZ subscribers - over 51% for the night rate and about 11% for the daily rate, for EVN - between 4% and 8%, and for Energo Pro on average about 3%.

Prices are also calculated for network services for electricity, which we also pay.

KEVR experts have about two months to assess if the arguments of the three energy companies are enough for the increase in the electricity prices.