The Bulgarian Government Proposes to Unify all of the Administration's Websites

Adoption of current institutional identity rules that the administration's websites should meet. This envisages a draft amendment to the Ordinance on the general requirements for information systems, registers and electronic administrative services, which was published for public discussion on the government portal strategy.bg.

At present, the Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications is in charge of harmonizing the design of the websites of the administrations. Its powers in this regard were given in mid-2009. The new regulation proposes that the Chairperson of the State Agency for Electronic Management (ESAE) to take up this activity.

"The proposed addition aims at adopting current rules on institutional identity, which the administrations' websites must meet, thus ensuring that the administrative authorities comply with their own websites with uniform rules in line with current legislation. create a unified framework for institutional identity to ensure that the websites of administrations in the Republic of Bulgaria are user-friendly, with clear navigation and content, " explains the government press service.

The new Ordinance introduces certain guidelines for the design, structure and content of public administration sites. Web pages should be user-orientated, with accessible and clear navigation and content.