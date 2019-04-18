Thief from Montana Area Drained a Dam and Took over 600 kg of Fish

Unique theft has occurred in the village of Buzovec, Montana, police said.

A thief first drained the dam in the village owned by Valchedram Municipality and then stole 669 kg of fish. The signal was filed on April 17 by a NAFA-Montana employee.

After checking in a private home of a 32-year-old man, the fish was found. A total of 669 kilograms of prussian carp, silver carp and grass carp were seized.

