Thief from Montana Area Drained a Dam and Took over 600 kg of Fish
Crime | April 18, 2019, Thursday // 14:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Unique theft has occurred in the village of Buzovec, Montana, police said.
A thief first drained the dam in the village owned by Valchedram Municipality and then stole 669 kg of fish. The signal was filed on April 17 by a NAFA-Montana employee.
After checking in a private home of a 32-year-old man, the fish was found. A total of 669 kilograms of prussian carp, silver carp and grass carp were seized.
