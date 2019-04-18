Bulgaria is the Fourth in Europe in Respect to Price Growth

Inflation in Bulgaria is again gaining momentum in March, and our country ranks fourth in the European Union to raise prices, according to data from the European Statistical Office.

In the third month of the year, prices rose by 2.8 percent over the same period last year. As of February 2019, the consumer basket is 0.2 percent more expensive.

The highest rise in Eurostat was recorded in Romania (4.2%), Hungary (3.8%) and the Netherlands (2.9%). Compared to February, annual inflation is falling in six countries, staying stable in two, and rising to 19. Compared to March, the lowest growth rate was in Portugal (0.8%) and Greece (1%).

In the euro area, inflation is 1.4 percent from 1.5 percent in February. In the EU it is 1.6%, stable against February.

In the euro area, energy (+0.52 percentage points), services (+0.51 percentage points), food, alcohol and cigarettes (+ 0.34%) contributed most.