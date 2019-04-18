10% Decline in Early Bookings For the Southern Black Sea Coast

,,So far, there is a decrease of 10% in the early registration of tourists from Russia and Germany for the Southern Black Sea coast.'' This was said by Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova in Burgas.

,,Two of the main markets that determine Bulgaria in the summer season are Russia and Germany, said Minister Nikolina Angelkova.

"For Russia we have had such a trend since last summer, a drop of Russian tourists by 8%. At the moment for a market Russia is on average at about 15 to 20%, "said Minister Angelkova.

These data are for the northern Black Sea coast and for the South the decline is less. In terms of German market, the decline is 15% for the Northern and 10% for the Southern Black Sea coast during the early reservations. New opportunities for attracting tourists should also be considered because our competitive destinations are Turkey, Tunisia, Egypt and Serbia'', added Angelkova:

"We have commissioned a concept to promote organized tourism."