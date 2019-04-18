The US and China Want to Sign the Trade Agreement By the End of May

World | April 18, 2019, Thursday // 12:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The US and China Want to Sign the Trade Agreement By the End of May pixabay.com

The U.S. and China are planning two rounds of face-to-face meetings as they seek to wrap up a trade deal, with negotiators aiming for a signing ceremony in late May or early June, according to people familiar with the situation.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin plan to travel to Beijing the week of April 29, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. The next week Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will come to Washington for negotiations. During his visit, officials want to announce the sides have struck a deal and details of a signing summit, probably set for late May, they said.

If senior US and Chinese officials succeed in reaching a final settlement, officials on both sides could spend several weeks drafting the text and the legal language of the agreement before the official signing ceremony by Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to be a fact more around the US Memorial Day, which this year falls on May 27th.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: trade deal, China, United States, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria