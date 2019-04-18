Sofia Mayor: There is Still Much to be Done About the Safety of Children on the Internet

,,There is still much to be done about the safety of children on the Internet.'' This is what the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova said during the international conference "Building a cyber-resistant society, what can we do more about the safety of children and young people on the Internet?".



The event was organized by the Sofia Security Forum.



The Mayor pointed out that there are 70 schools in Sofia, where technologies are being studied in the first grade. She believes that there should be well-covered themes in which technology can teach children to learn about their security on the Internet.



Fandakova gave an example to the study done in the capital on how children use the Internet in a safe way, according to which about half of the students between 11 and 18 years of age are not trained and have not gone through safety training.



She noted that this result could also be considered positive because it means that 50 percent have undergone such training.



Deputy Minister of Education Tanya Mihaylova pointed out that the ministry's efforts are mainly aimed at getting students to know how the Internet works and how to exchange information on the web.



She thinks they need to know the threats and acquire personal data protection skills when registering on social networks and using online registration forms.

,,Critical and analytical thinking is not achieved with one lesson, joint efforts are needed, said'' the Deputy Minister.



Denitsa Drumeva from the Hestia Foundation presented the results of a survey among 8000 students aged 11 to 18 in Sofia.



Children say they are familiar with Internet safety and what they should be careful about, but they do not really respect many of the rules, she said.



According to the data, they do not change passwords and do not use the security settings of their accounts on social networks.



At the same time, 30 percent of younger children declare that they would meet a person with whom they communicated on the web.



,,In the larger ones - 17-18 years, this percentage increases to 45 per cent. It is positive that children trust their parents and would share with them if they see cybercrime or if they feel threatened. The problem is that more than a quarter do not know who to deal in such a situation. This shows that students need training'', she said.

,,We need to work on the systematicity of their knowledge so they can build skills to counteract cybercrime'', Drumeva added.