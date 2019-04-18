Prime Minister Boyko Borisov Met with Iran's Minister of Transport and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with Iran's Minister of Transport and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, the press service of the Cabinet announced.



They talked about strengthening bilateral ties in the transport, energy, agriculture and tourism sectors, the CoM said.



"Iran is a traditional partner in the Middle East region and our country attaches great importance to the development of relations between us," Prime Minister Borissov said during the meeting.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister stressed that traditional good cooperation in the transport sector should be stepped up.



,,Bulgaria and Iran cooperate in all modes of transport The Bulgarian side welcomes the continuation of discussions on the possibilities for developing a transport corridor Greece - Bulgaria - Black Sea - Georgia - Azerbaijan - Armenia - Iran, which creates opportunities for efficient and reliable freight transport between states the Middle East and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, "Prime Minister Borisov said, quoted by the government's press service.



In his words, this transport link will contribute to the utilization of the growing trade potential in the two regions and to the provision of transit traffic from and to the Far East.



During the meeting in the Council of Ministers it was emphasized that the priority for both parties remains the deepening of the contacts in the sectors of information technologies, tourism, youth and sports, energy.



Iran's Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami is visiting Bulgaria on the occasion of the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Bulgarian-Iranian Commission for Economic, Industrial, Trade and Technical Cooperation.

The Bulgarian-Iranian Business Forum will be organized within the session, which will contribute to the even more successful building of useful and promising business contacts, the communication says.