Passenger in Critical Condition after Abrupt Stop by a Public Transport Bus in Varna
A passenger on a public transport bus in Varna is seriously injured. The 82-year-old man has fallen to the floor after a sudden stop. The incident happened on April 17 in the afternoon.
The retiree has a skull fracture and brain trauma. He is placed in a hospital and there is danger to his life.
