New Traffic Jam Forms in Sofia Because of the Construction of the Third Subway Line
A new traffic jam forms because of the construction of the third subway line. By July 16, the right traffic lane from the southern side of the north lane of Vladimir Vazov Blvd., between Cherkovna Str and Todorini Kukli Str., Is closed for traffic, the Center for Urban Mobility announced.
The movement will be two-way in one lane in the direction of this section.
Passengers in the public transport can use the combined bus and trolleybus on the route of bus lines 78, 79, 120, night line 3 and trolley line №1 "Hypermarket Billa" on "Vladimir Vazov" Blvd., at "Shell" in the direction of Cherkovna Str.
