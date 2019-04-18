Power Distributors in Bulgaria Seek Significant Increase in Electricity Prices

The three electricity distribution companies in Bulgaria CEZ, EVN and Energo Pro have submitted applications to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission seeking new increase in the prices of electricity as of 1st of July, reports BNT. 

Significant increase in night tariffs for household consumers, by more than 51% was demanded by electricity distribution company ČEZ, the price proposal to the energy watchdog reveals on 17th of April. CEZ proposes 11% increase for the day tariffs.

EVN, proposes a 4.6% increase in the day tariff and by over 8% for the night.

The proposed increase by Energo Pro for the night tariffs is by 5% and over 2% for day energy.

Prices include network services and payments for access to electricity networks.

