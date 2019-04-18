Eurohold Started Negotiations to Acquire CEZ's Assets in Bulgaria

The largest public holding company in Bulgaria and one of the leading independent business groups in Central and Southeastern Europe - Eurohold Bulgaria AD received exclusivity for the acquisition of the assets of electricity supplier, CEZ Group, in Bulgaria, the holding said in a press release to the media on 17th of April, reports BNT.

Eurohold takes part in the procedure alone. The holding will finance the deal with own funds and with the support of leading Western European banks.

The intention to acquire CEZ Group's assets in Bulgaria is part of Eurohold's long-term strategy of entering new regulated business segments offering great growth opportunities, the company said.

In line with its corporate policy, the company will not comment on rumours or speculations on the market, especially when it concerns third parties.

Eurohold is a public company whose shares are traded on the Bulgarian and the Warsaw Stock Exchange and as such it strictly complies with the legal provisions and rules for the disclosure and dissemination of corporate information. In the case of sensitive information related to the CEZ Group's asset deal in Bulgaria, which concerns shareholders and other stakeholders, the company will inform the latter in a timely manner.