Person Hit by Train near Lakatnik Station
A person was hit by a train in the Iskar Gorge near the Lakatnik station, the BDZ has confirmed to Focus Agency. The accident occurred at about 7.45 this morning between Eliseyna and Lakatnik. The train was travelling from Lom to Sofia. Trains in the area have been halted until the on-site investigation concludes.
For the moment 5 trains remain on different locations – the Sofia-Varna train is in Lakatnik, Gorna Oryahovitsa-Sofia in Eliseyna, Sofia-Vidin in Svoge and Vidin-Sofia in Zverino.
