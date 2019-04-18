Cloudy Day with Rain in Many Places in Bulgaria, Highs between 12-17°C

Today is set to be quite cloudy with rainfall in many places. Air pressure, which already exceeds the average for the month, will further increase through the day. With some breaks, the rain is set to continue into the night. There will be light to moderate wind from north-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 12°C and 17°C, in Northeast Bulgaria 9-11°C, in Sofia around 12°C. This is the weather forecast reported to Focus News Agency by meteorologist Hristo Hristov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.