Cloudy Day with Rain in Many Places in Bulgaria, Highs between 12-17°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 18, 2019, Thursday // 10:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Cloudy Day with Rain in Many Places in Bulgaria, Highs between 12-17°C

Today is set to be quite cloudy with rainfall in many places. Air pressure, which already exceeds the average for the month, will further increase through the day. With some breaks, the rain is set to continue into the night. There will be light to moderate wind from north-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 12°C and 17°C, in Northeast Bulgaria 9-11°C, in Sofia around 12°C. This is the weather forecast reported to Focus News Agency by meteorologist Hristo Hristov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria