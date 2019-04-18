Cloudy Day with Rain in Many Places in Bulgaria, Highs between 12-17°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 18, 2019, Thursday // 10:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today is set to be quite cloudy with rainfall in many places. Air pressure, which already exceeds the average for the month, will further increase through the day. With some breaks, the rain is set to continue into the night. There will be light to moderate wind from north-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 12°C and 17°C, in Northeast Bulgaria 9-11°C, in Sofia around 12°C. This is the weather forecast reported to Focus News Agency by meteorologist Hristo Hristov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.
- » Considerable Cloudiness Across most of Bulgaria, Rain in some Places in the Afternoon
- » Wild Animals have Eaten Pelican Eggs in "Srebarna" Nature Reserve
- » Fake Sports Goods Detained at Varna West Port
- » Rain in the Afternoon in Western Bulgaria, Snow in the Mountains
- » Rain Will Stop in Eastern Bulgaria Before Noon. The Rest of The Country Will Remain Cloudy
- » Precipitation in Bulgaria Stops for a Short While, Cool Mornings in the Coming Days