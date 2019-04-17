Michelle Obama's Autobiography Comes in Bulgarian

Becoming will be in the bookstores in October this year, reported NOVA TV.



The autobiography, the world's bestseller number 1, of the former US First Lady Michelle Obama will be in Bulgarian. This was reported by the publishing distributor.

Becoming is the personal account of a woman with a big heart and a strong character that surpasses expectations and whose story inspires us, according to the publishing house.

Becoming is the memoir of former United States First Lady Michelle Obama published in 2018.

Described by the author as a deeply personal experience, the book talks about her roots and how she found her voice, as well as her time in the White House, her public health campaign, and her role as a mother.

The book is published by Crown and will be released in 24 languages. One million copies will be donated to First Book, an American nonprofit organization which provides books to children.

It sold more copies than any other book published in the United States in 2018, breaking the record in just 15 days.