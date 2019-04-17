,,Qatar has the will and interest to invest in the Bulgarian transport infrastructure, but our country needs to prepare and present its investment projects convincingly. Without specific technical parameters, financial analyzes, and deadlines, we can not attract large international investors.''

This was stated by President Rumen Radev at a meeting with MPs from the Committee on Regional Policy, Urban Planning and Local Self-Government and by the Committee on Transport, Information Technologies and Communications at the National Assembly, the press-secretariat of the head of state has said, quoted by Econ.bg

He introduced the results of his official visit to Qatar where he was invited by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani from 10 to 12 April this year.

"During my talks in Doha with the Emir, the Prime Minister, the Qatar Transport Minister and the Executive Director of the Qatar Investment Agency, the Partnership for Road Infrastructure Development in Bulgaria in the North-South direction was raised again, Rumen Radev pointed out.

The president highlighted the excellent political ties between Bulgaria and Qatar, including good personal contacts, and highlighted the willingness of the Arab state to invest in the Ruse - Svilengrad motorway and the tunnel under the Shipka peak.

"Qatar is interested and will invest funds, but only if the Bulgarian state provides up-to-date projects ready for realization," the president said.

He urged MPs, in coordination with the executive, to take more expeditious and effective action to make the necessary progress.

,,The government and the parliament are the driving force for the implementation of the projects under discussion, I am committed to assisting at the highest political level that our ready proposals will be presented to the Qatari'', Rumen Radev said.

The MPs committed themselves to initiating a joint meeting of the two committees by inviting representatives of all the relevant institutions to a debate on the topic.