Мedical Specialists in Burgas Are Protesting

Once again, medical professionals protest at the University's General Hospital in Burgas with a request for decent working conditions and higher wages. National Ombudsman Maya Manolova joined the protest, reported NOVA TV.


Medical specialists and nurses from all the departments of the Burgas University General Hospital, with the exception of those working in the Emergency room, protested at their lunch break.

Maya Manolova, National Ombudsman: I stand behind your requests from the first day of your protest. And I will keep doing it until the end, until each of your demands becomes a reality.

Some of the doctors at the hospital joined the protesters, who also want a change in working and working conditions.

Medical specialists announced that on May 15 they will travel at their own expense for the national protest in Sofia.

