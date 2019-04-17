Alexander Manolev Resigned as Deputy Minister of Economy

Deputy Minister of Economy Alexander Manolev resigned after talking with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, reported NOVA TV.



As a motive for his decision, Mr Manolev highlights the beginning of the inspections of the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office on media publications and his desire not to affect the work of the government.

Another argument pointed out by Manolev is solidarity with his colleagues who have complied with the moral standard in government and left their posts.

"I'm sure there's nothing against me in the papers, but I can not put my family back on this. Thank you for your trust. My decision is personal, "adds Alexander Manolev.

His resignation was accepted by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, the government's press service announced.