Alexander Manolev Resigned as Deputy Minister of Economy

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 17, 2019, Wednesday // 17:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Alexander Manolev Resigned as Deputy Minister of Economy pixabay.com

Deputy Minister of Economy Alexander Manolev resigned after talking with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, reported NOVA TV. 


As a motive for his decision, Mr Manolev highlights the beginning of the inspections of the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office on media publications and his desire not to affect the work of the government.

Another argument pointed out by Manolev is solidarity with his colleagues who have complied with the moral standard in government and left their posts.

"I'm sure there's nothing against me in the papers, but I can not put my family back on this. Thank you for your trust. My decision is personal, "adds Alexander Manolev.

His resignation was accepted by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, the government's press service announced.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: alexander manolev, Boyko Borissov, government, resigned
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria