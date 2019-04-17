Bag of Nearly 18 kg Cocaine Washed up on Bolata Beach in Kaliakra

The Regional Prosecutor's Office in Dobrich is overseeing pre-trial proceedings launched after on 16 April 2019 about 05:00 pm at the Bolata beach in Kaliakra, a packet of narcotics attached to a life jacket washed ashore, said the Appellate Prosecutor's Office – Varna.

A bag, containing 16 packets weighing 1.1 kg each, was spotted by a border police patrol. The Dobrich Prosecutor's Office instituted immediate investigative actions. The field test for the narcotic came out positive for cocaine.

Experts will now determine whether the bag of cocaine found near Cape Kaliakra is connected to the packets found near Tyulenovo and Sunny Day near Varna, 170 kg and 25.430 kg, respectively, of exceptionally high-quality cocaine, reads the press release.