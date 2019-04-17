Bag of Nearly 18 kg Cocaine Washed up on Bolata Beach in Kaliakra
The Regional Prosecutor's Office in Dobrich is overseeing pre-trial proceedings launched after on 16 April 2019 about 05:00 pm at the Bolata beach in Kaliakra, a packet of narcotics attached to a life jacket washed ashore, said the Appellate Prosecutor's Office – Varna.
A bag, containing 16 packets weighing 1.1 kg each, was spotted by a border police patrol. The Dobrich Prosecutor's Office instituted immediate investigative actions. The field test for the narcotic came out positive for cocaine.
Experts will now determine whether the bag of cocaine found near Cape Kaliakra is connected to the packets found near Tyulenovo and Sunny Day near Varna, 170 kg and 25.430 kg, respectively, of exceptionally high-quality cocaine, reads the press release.
- » Bulgarian with 90 kg of Amphetamine Detained in Russia
- » 58 People Arrested while Sofia Police Raids illegal Dog Fights in a Joint Operation
- » Criminal Group Distributing Drugs from Bulgaria was Busted in Serbia
- » Over 25 kg of Cocaine Worth BGN 7.6 Million Found Near Varna
- » 170 kg of Cocaine Seized in the Black Sea by the Bulgarian and Romanian Authorities
- » Nearly 100,000 Computers Spreading Child Pornography Were Found in Russia