Bulgaria and Georgia Increase their Ferry Connections

Politics » DIPLOMACY | April 17, 2019, Wednesday // 13:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and Georgia Increase their Ferry Connections

Following the bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Georgia on 16th of April, the two countries will increase ferries through the Black Sea from twice a month to twice a day, reports BNT. 

Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: We are building "Hemus" motorway, so with such ferryboat exchange we will return the glamour to the port of Varna.

The two sides also agreed about the transfer of green electricity from Georgia to Bulgaria.

The other major project for Bulgaria and Georgia will be building digital infrastructure, resulting in putting an optical cable for broadband internet at the bottom of the Black Sea between the two countries.

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev also met with the Georgian Prime Minister, Mamuka Bakhtadze. Radev said that Bulgaria and Georgia are strategically positioned on both sides of the Black Sea and have a lot of potential for developing transport and rail links as well as the Southern Gas Corridor.

 

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria