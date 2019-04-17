Bulgaria and Georgia Increase their Ferry Connections

Following the bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Georgia on 16th of April, the two countries will increase ferries through the Black Sea from twice a month to twice a day, reports BNT.

Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: We are building "Hemus" motorway, so with such ferryboat exchange we will return the glamour to the port of Varna.

The two sides also agreed about the transfer of green electricity from Georgia to Bulgaria.

The other major project for Bulgaria and Georgia will be building digital infrastructure, resulting in putting an optical cable for broadband internet at the bottom of the Black Sea between the two countries.

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev also met with the Georgian Prime Minister, Mamuka Bakhtadze. Radev said that Bulgaria and Georgia are strategically positioned on both sides of the Black Sea and have a lot of potential for developing transport and rail links as well as the Southern Gas Corridor.