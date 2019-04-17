Fincantieri, Two Others Bid in Bulgarian Patrol Ship Tender
Italy’s Fincantieri, German shipyard Luerssen and Bulgaria’s MTG Dolphin have submitted bids in a 984 million levs ($570 million) tender to build two patrol ships for the Bulgarian navy, a defence ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, reports Reuters.
The Black Sea country is looking to replace its three ageing Soviet-made patrol ships with the new vessels.
The defence ministry will outline the next phases in the tender later on Wednesday, the spokesman told Reuters.
Bulgaria raised the budget for the new ships by 20 percent last year after a previous tender, where only MTG Dolphin bid, collapsed over financial terms.
