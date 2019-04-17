Nearly Half of Bulgarian Seventh Graders do not Believe their Classmates are Good People

A total of 44.7% of the 7th grade do not believe that their classmates are good people, according to a national representative survey in 100 schools across the country, conducted by the Center for Inclusive Education. The data were presented at the launch of the campaign Days of Inclusion 2019, which focuses public attention on challenges facing the Bulgarian school.

A quantitative study of the well-being of children at school, conducted by the GConsulting poll for the center, also shows that 43% of children in grade 7 do not feel significant at school and almost 30% feel completely excluded from the environment.

The focus of this year's Days of Inclusion, organized under the motto "Let's Be Better", is to challenge Bulgarian students to discover and share the good things they see at school. This is also the main message of the video of the campaign, filmed with ideas and with the participation of 5th graders from the 51st Elisaveta Bagryana Sofia School.

The main partner of the initiative are the contributors from Aide BG Ivaylo and Christiana. They invite children to send stories about the good they have seen or experienced at school, by e-mail: po-dobri@cie-bg.eu by May 21st. Ten of the best stories will be told in a special video on Aide BG Channel, and five of the stories will have an exclusive fan show with Ivaylo and Christiana in Sofia in early June.

Within the framework of the campaign, a contest for teachers from all over the country on the subject "I saw the good in you" started. The challenge for them is to collect and tell the stories of good they find in their classes - again by May 21 at po-dobri@cie-bg.eu. The best stories will be posted on the Priobshti.se educational portal.

The National Days of Inclusion campaign is organized for the fourth consecutive year with the support of the America for Bulgaria Foundation. Days of inclusion 2019 will continue until 31 May 2019, when the winners of both contests will be announced on www.cie.bg.