Bulgarian with 90 kg of Amphetamine Detained in Russia

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSS) broke the pipeline for the supply of amphetamine by road from the Netherlands to Russia and detained a Bulgarian citizen from whom 90 kilograms of this substance was seized. This was announced by the FSF press center quoted by TASS and BTA.

The Federal Security Service has conducted a joint operation with its foreign partners to stop the smugglers who organized drug trafficking.

The Bulgarian citizen, a drug dealer, was detained in the Moscow region. His identity is not revealed.

According to the FSF, 90 kg of liquid amphetamine are found in a Bulgarian car equipped with a special hiding place. The vehicle traveled from Holland to Russia via Germany, Poland and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, "cargo recipients" have been established and detained - citizens of Russia and Belarus.