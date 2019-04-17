Sofia Buys Another 10 Second-hand Trams from Prague

The municipal company "Stolichen elektrotransport" will buy another 10 second-hand trams from Prague. The funds for the acquisition - 400 000 BGN will be provided by the Specialized Municipal Privatization Fund.

The trams must have been manufactured at the earliest in 1995. The unit value of one coach is about 40 000 BGN.

Second-hand trams have to replace 5 units since 1980 and 5 non-powered wagons. According to the report on the purchase of trams, the wagon repair is more expensive than the acquisition of the newer vehicles from Prague.

Sofia has twice bought trams from second hand from Prague. They run along lines 20 and 22.

Otherwise, the Specialized Municipal Privatization Fund plans to allocate BGN 7.4 million for new projects this year. Another BGN 40.32 million will be allocated to cover expenses for sites started in previous years. Much of this amount is for projects last year, when the privatization fund had to distribute about 50 million leva. The bulk of them came from the sale of the municipal dump to the Municipal Bank. It was bought from a Liechtenstein fund and the money was provided by the owner of Insa Oil Georgi Samuilov.

On Thursday, the Metropolitan City Council will vote on the second-hand tram purchase authorization, as well as the program for the privatization fund's work for this year.