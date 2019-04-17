By the End of 2018, the Military Troops Arrived in the Bulgaria Army were More than those who Left

At the end of last year, for the first time in the last years, the troops arrived in the Bulgarian Army were more than those wo left. However, the unskilled military personnel in the army remains about 20 per cent. This was said at a press conference in Yambol Deputy Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Dimitar Iliev.



From the Ministry of Defense's budget for 2018, funds are allocated to replenish 1300 jobs. Between 2019 and 2021, funds were earmarked for the arrival of 800 soldiers each year, the Deputy Chief of Defense added.



On the occasion of the national information campaign of the Ministry of Defense "Be a soldier", Lieutenant General Dimitar Iliev said that such large-scale actions are taking place for the first time in Bulgaria. The campaign takes place with great interest from the citizens and mainly from the young people.



The applications for participation in the competitions for the filling of the free soldier positions in the land forces, the naval forces, in the stationary communication-information system, in the national guards section and in the 68 Special Forces brigade were increased.



The information campaign started on February 7 and will continue until October 29, passing through 29 cities in the country, General Lieutenant Iliev pointed out.