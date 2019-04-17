NSI: Bulgarians Eat less Bread but Increase the Use of Cigarettes and Alcohol

We pay 67% more for household bills compared to 2009. This shows the data of the National Statistics for 2018. Household spending on food has risen by 41 percent in 9 years.



In the past year, the cost of taxes and social security contributions per person per household was 738 BGN and increased by about 14% compared to 2017, and compared to 2009, it increased by more than 3 times. One-third of the budget households spend on food.

Bulgarians eat less bread, but instead increase the use of cigarettes and alcohol. 91% of households live in their own dwelling, but the majority of them are in properties built up to 1990.



Still 30 percent of the people living in the village have only an outside toilet.



Cars have 51% of households, with 6% owning two or more cars.

14.3% of households can not afford to buy and maintain a car for financial reasons, and 34% said they did not need a light car. Of the long-term use items, the TV is the most common - 99% of the households own it.



The refrigerator is the second most important household appliance.

Every second household has a computer, NSI data show.