Small Plane Crashed on a Residential Building in Chile, at least 6 People were Killed
At least six people have died after a small plane fell over a residential building in the city of Puerto Montmut, Chile, local radio reported.
According to preliminary data, all the dead were on board the plane.
At the place of the tragedy, a fire broke out.
So far, there is no confirmation of the exact number of passengers on the plane, and data diverges.
Some Chilean media write that there were six, and others - eight.
