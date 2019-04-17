About 150 People are Missing after a Shipwreck in DR Congo
Around 150 people are missing in the Democratic Republic of Congo after yesterday's announcement of a ferry that turned up in Kivu Lake, DPA reported.
"I am very sad because of the sinking of a ship on Kivu Lake on April 15. For now, 150 people are missing," President Felix Tshisekedi wrote on Twitter.
Tshisekedi expressed "compassion" with the families of the missing. Regional Transport Minister Jacqueline Ngengele told DPA that out of about 200 passengers, only 40 were rescued. So far, three deaths have been confirmed.
Ngengele said that bad weather and excessive passenger numbers may have been the cause of the incident.
